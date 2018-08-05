Sun Riah with Reverb Lounge

to Google Calendar - Sun Riah with Reverb Lounge - 2018-08-05 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sun Riah with Reverb Lounge - 2018-08-05 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sun Riah with Reverb Lounge - 2018-08-05 20:00:00 iCalendar - Sun Riah with Reverb Lounge - 2018-08-05 20:00:00

https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/6826526?partner_id=226&cobrand=1percent

Reverb Lounge Military Ave, Omaha, Nebraska 68104

Sun Riah is the name of native Oklahoman experimental harpist/songwriter M. Bailey Stephenson's project. Keeled Scales released her third album Sitting With Sounds and Listening for Ghosts on July 21, 2017.Named one of Paste Magazine’s “five harpists who nail experimental pop music,” she sings and drums into her harp and layers melodies into a dreamy tapestry of sound. Sun Riah’s voice wanders a broad swath between Julianna Barwick and Kate Bush and her music is not entirely unlike her freak-folk predecessors Joanna Newsom and Coco Rosie.

Info
Reverb Lounge Military Ave, Omaha, Nebraska 68104 View Map
to Google Calendar - Sun Riah with Reverb Lounge - 2018-08-05 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sun Riah with Reverb Lounge - 2018-08-05 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sun Riah with Reverb Lounge - 2018-08-05 20:00:00 iCalendar - Sun Riah with Reverb Lounge - 2018-08-05 20:00:00