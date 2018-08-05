Sun Riah with Reverb Lounge

Sun Riah is the name of native Oklahoman experimental harpist/songwriter M. Bailey Stephenson's project. Keeled Scales released her third album Sitting With Sounds and Listening for Ghosts on July 21, 2017.Named one of Paste Magazine’s “five harpists who nail experimental pop music,” she sings and drums into her harp and layers melodies into a dreamy tapestry of sound. Sun Riah’s voice wanders a broad swath between Julianna Barwick and Kate Bush and her music is not entirely unlike her freak-folk predecessors Joanna Newsom and Coco Rosie.