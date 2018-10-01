Sunbathe/Sean Pratt and the Sweats/Bokr Tov at Reverb Lounge

https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/4613210?partner_id=226&cobrand=1percent

Reverb Lounge Military Ave, Omaha, Nebraska 68104

Sunbathe

with Bokr Tov & Sean Pratt and the Sweats

Tickets: $10 

On sale 8/24 at 10am: http://bit.ly/Sunbathe

All ages / doors at 7pm 

Sunbathe is the devastatingly catchy, fuzzed-out pop band brought to you by songwriter Maggie May Morris. Suffused with lyrical honesty and a raw performance style, Morris can command the stage coasting along on an abundance of hooks and lighthearted guitar. Backed by an all-star band of Pieter Hilton and Shannon Steele (Typhoon), Sunbathe has quickly gained notoriety for their captivating live performances. The self-titled debut from Sunbathe shows the many sides of Morris' songwriting abilities yet maintains a cohesive structure through it's radiantly pop-minded arrangements and with another release on the horizon in 2018, Sunbathe proves to be one of today’s most promising acts.

Reverb Lounge Military Ave, Omaha, Nebraska 68104 View Map
