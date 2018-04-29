Sundae + Mr. Goessl @ Omaha Lounge

Seattle's premier Vintage Jazz Duo, Sundae + Mr. Goessl, perform at Omaha Lounge! This is truly a unique act that only tours through Omaha once a year, so don't miss this wildly charming and insanely talented couple. "Hard-working award winners with charm dripping off them...this is certainly an act you'll want to see live if they come your way" -- Chris Spector, Midwest Record

Check our music videos and more at www.vintagejazzduo.com