Super Happy Funtime

Tickets: $10

On sale 8/10 at 10am: http://bit.ly/2M8zo0y

All ages / doors at 8pm

Super Happy Funtime is part burlesque, part live band, part musical theater, and all chaos. This ribald funball has been touring the nation for a decade with its show that simply must be seen to be believed. Scathing comedy, sexy striptease, and a live band playing a song book of infecting earworms of original tunes.