Talk-O-Tuesday: Empowering Parents to Have Open and Honest Conversations with Young People

Food provided (tacos, of course!) + Dessert by Urban AbbeyCoffee and other drinks available for purchase

This informational session will equip parents, guardians and caregivers with the resources and tools needed to start and continue to have open and honest conversations about healthy relationships, consent and sex with the young people in their life. Sexual Health Educators will help facilitate the evening by discussing door openers vs door closers, how to initiate conversations with young people, where to access valuable resources and why support should be given to young people.