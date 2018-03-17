The Tangier Shrine Center will host its annual Corned Beef & Cabbage feed on Saturday, March 17 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Attendees can dine in at the center, located at 2823 S. 84 St., or pick up a meal to go using the drive-through option on the east side of the building.

Dinners include corned beef and cabbage, carrots, fried baby potatoes, rye bread and butter, coffee and water. A cash bar featuring beer, wine, pop, and mixed drinks is also available. More than 4,500 decorated cookies will also be available for purchase.

“Our drive-through is popular,” says Shriner Frank Kroupa. “It’s fast and efficient and you don’t even have to get out of your car to get a hot, fresh meal.”

Tickets are available for $12 each at the Tangier Shrine Center from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Friday, or online at tangiershrine.com. Tickets are also available at the door.

Irish karaoke will also be a featured part of this year’s event. Karaoke starts at 6 p.m.

The fundraiser is open to the public. Proceeds are for the benefit of Tangier Shrine activities. The event is one of the organization’s largest fundraisers each year. Payments are not deductible as charitable contributions. Questions? Call 402-392-0404.

Shriners International is a fraternity based on fun, fellowship and the Masonic principles of brotherly love, truth and relief. Shriners provide attractive, quality programs and services for members, their families and their friends. Shriners are also known for their philanthropy, supporting the Shriners Hospitals for Children® across the U.S., with 22 facilities focusing on pediatric orthopaedic care, burn care, spinal care injuries, and cleft lip and palate care. The corned beef & cabbage feed provides funds for the operation of the Tangier Shrine Center, not for the hospitals directly.