September 9

Omaha, NE – June 27, 2018 – Join us for the 3rd Annual Taste of Florence, a fundraiser for Senior Health Foundation to benefit Florence Home Healthcare Center. This fun, family event will take place on Sunday, September 9, 2018 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Florence Home outside gardens, 7915 North 30th, Omaha, NE.

Taste of Florence is a community-wide food festival featuring approximately 20 restaurants from northeast Omaha. It includes food, live music (this year Session 7 will play music from 80’s to current), kids’ games and activities such as face-painting and two caricature artists, live animals, separate beer garden and live stage events as well as a visit from the local firetruck. Last year, over 1,100 people from every zip code in greater Omaha attended.

“It is our key fundraiser of the year and brings people from all over the city to the Florence Community.” Said Lois Jordan, Midwest Geriatrics, Inc, President and CEO. “Services and care for 60-70% of our residents are paid by Medicaid, a payor source that fewer nursing homes accept due to inadequate reimbursement rates. Medicaid reimbursement is less than the actual cost of care. We have served the Omaha community for over 112 years. Doing so is possible only with support from the community through fundraising events such as Taste of Florence.”

Tickets are $18 for general admission, entrance to the event and all of the food and entertainment inclusive, $8 for children 5 to 12 years and Free for children under 5 years. The beer garden is an additional fee.

To attend the Taste of Florence, buy your tickets today at https://2018tof.eventbrite.com

Who We Are at Senior Health Foundation

Senior Health Foundation helps fill the gaps in critical programs for seniors in Omaha through Midwest Geriatrics, Inc. MGI is a non-profit 501c3 management company for Florence Home Healthcare Center, Royale Oaks Assisted Living, House of Hope Assisted Living, House of Hope Alzheimer’s Care, and Gerimed/Unimed Pharmacies.

Our organization is committed to serving all individuals with dignity and respect and has done so since 1906. Living our mission on a daily basis, we provide care to many individuals who are on Medicaid, a payor that few organizations are willing or able to accept due to the disparity between reimbursement and actual cost of care. In our living communities, individuals find a warm, inviting home with skilled and compassionate caregivers who provide whole-person care, with an emphasis on enhancing the lives of every person in our care.

Proudly serving individuals from all walks of life with enhanced and progressive services is essential to meeting our mission. However, those services come with a cost. As an entity primarily supported by Medicaid reimbursement, we humbly request your support. It is imperative for Senior Health Foundation to provide supplemental funding in order for our care communities to continue their mission of service to others.

Please help us show appreciation for their life contributions as we continue to serve them with the respect and dignity that they so richly deserve. By financially supporting Senior Health Foundation, you will be assisting us to further our mission of “Inspiring the individuals we serve to live life to the fullest as they age.”

