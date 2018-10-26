Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto

Bold, melodic, stormy – Tchaikovsky’s First Piano Concerto grips listeners from its opening notes. Perhaps the greatest and most recognizable of all piano concertos, it shares the program with Prokofiev’s Fifth Symphony, a hymn to freedom and the power of humankind’s noble spirit. The London Times calls Tanya Gabrielian “a pianist of powerful physical and imaginative muscle.” Shostakovich’s barn burner of an overture begins this all-Russian program.

Performances:

Fri Oct 26, 2018 07:30 PM

Sat Oct 27, 2018 07:30 PM