TeachRock Teacher Solidarity Tour workshop - Omaha, NE

Stevie Van Zandt's #TeacherSolidarityTour includes a free one-hour TeachRock workshop featuring:

-Material suitable for K-12 teachers of all disciplines

-Arts integration techniques

-Group activities-An introduction to the rich, free content at teachrock.org

-A visit from Stevie Van Zandt

-An hour of networking and food

-A teacher-only edition Teacher Solidarity Tour T-Shirt

-A certificate of attendance

-Tickets for an educator and a guest to that evening’s Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Concert

The workshop, concert, and the complete curriculum are free for educators of all types. Click on the "Tickets" tab above to register for the event and reserve your free tickets. Be sure to watch the video for more info. Thank you, teachers, for everything that you do.