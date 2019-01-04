The 9s w/ Pat Gehrman | HST

The 9s (band):

Telepathically tight rhythm section? Check. Screaming Hammond Organ? Check. A front man who's not afraid to say that, “You don't really know a girl 'til you've seen her in a dress?" Check and mate.

Described as "the future of music" by Alan Gorrie (Average White Band) The 9's hail from Omaha, Nebraska - birthplace of the modern "Indie" movement.

Critics argue that The 9's are “out of touch”. But was there ever a time ripe for a hybrid of 70's jazz-rock, 80's funk, soaring stadium rock with a healthy dose of wink-and-a-nod thrown in? Maybe not. But for the five guys in The 9's, now is as good a time as any to restate their commitment to mindbending musical intricacy and pop shamelessness.

Since their inception, The 9's have shared the stage with The Average White Band, Parliament/Funkadelic, Maceo Parker, Sonja Dada, Ziggy Marley, and Bela Fleck.