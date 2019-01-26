The Broadways Go Down Under

Hitting the stage at 9:30, The Broadways are an extremely diverse cover band rocking popular tunes of all genres ranging from ‘40s-today! Plus a ton of 90s stuff. You will hear songs from artists such as Pink Floyd, RHCP, John Mayer, Tom Petty, Sublime, Jimi Hendrix, Nirvana, Bob Marley, and the list goes on! Heads up for the fresh and groovy originals peppered into the set lists as well! This will be the perfect time to bring the dancing shoes and all of your friends. Mom and dad are welcome too of course ;)

The Down Under Lounge always has amazing staff and drink specials all night! 21+

This event also is doubling as SAXY'S GOLDEN BIRTHDAY SHOW!