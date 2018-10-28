The DU Gaming Guild!

Here's the loadout:

Nintendo Gamecube- Set to Super Smash Bros

Nintendo 64- Set to 007 Golden Eye

Sega Dreamcast- Set to Sonic Shuffle

Nintendo Switch- Initially set to Quiplash/Jackbox

Each console has a myriad of other games to choose from, the above will just be the pre-set! Be sure to bring your devices charged, your taste-buds prepared, & your capacity for friendship to be expanded!

What sews the fabric of this magical evening together? ALL DAY Happy Hour! Hit us up for $3 Wells, $1.75 Hamms, Mountain Dew Cocktails Exclusive to Gaming Events, The Famous DU Bloody Mary Bar, $10 Bottomless Mimosas, & $1 off your 1st drink (-Specials) if you come in costume!