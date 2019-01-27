The DU Gaming Guild

We will have the Nintendo Switch up on the Big-Screen Projector, and two TV's throughout the bar-- one hooked up with a Nintendo Gamecube, the other with a Sega Dreamcast! Marina provides a smattering of games for all three systems, and puts a ton of work into hosting these fun-filled events!

ALL. DAY. HAPPY HOUR! While you're kicking digital butt, Nik & Zelle will be doing their own brand of butt-kicking behind the bar! Ask about the latest cocktails their working on, and checkout our insane amount of specials!