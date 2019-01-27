The DU Gaming Guild

The Down Under Lounge 3530 Leavenworth St, Omaha, Nebraska 68105

We will have the Nintendo Switch up on the Big-Screen Projector, and two TV's throughout the bar-- one hooked up with a Nintendo Gamecube, the other with a Sega Dreamcast! Marina provides a smattering of games for all three systems, and puts a ton of work into hosting these fun-filled events!

ALL. DAY. HAPPY HOUR! While you're kicking digital butt, Nik & Zelle will be doing their own brand of butt-kicking behind the bar! Ask about the latest cocktails their working on, and checkout our insane amount of specials!

Info
The Down Under Lounge 3530 Leavenworth St, Omaha, Nebraska 68105 View Map
Tags