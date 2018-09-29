The End In Red W/ Holy White Hounds, Evandale, Garst

Saturday September 29th, Midwest Elite Concerts & 1% Productions are proud to present:The End In Red & the long awaited return of Holy White Hounds

Support acts: Evandale & Garst

This all ages show is only $8On sale now: http://bit.ly/2JcBo1q

Doors at 7, Showtime at 8

The End In Red is a 6 piece rock outfit from Omaha, NE with a sound that is built with layers of ambiance, melody, and of course a powerful rock edge that will take you for a ride. The band recently released it's 4th album titled Arbitrary Lines. The End In Red has shared the stage with numerous national and regional acts and has been nominated for several Omaha Entertainment Awards.