The Great Hall-oween Haunt

The Durham Museum is going wild for Halloween this year with our exhibit Thomas Mangelsen: A Life in the Wild. See the amazing animal photographs in the exhibition and then visit real-life animals from our friends at the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Afterwards trick-or-treat with historical characters, climb through our cobweb caboose and visit our Creepy Curators for a look at some spooky artifacts from our collection vaults. Don’t forget to climb aboard our Haunted Train, play games in the Swanson Ghoulery and pick up a sweet treat from the Soda Fountain. At the end of the night watch UNO’s The Moving Company perform a zombie twist of “Thriller” and jump in our costume conga line. Come in costume, snag some candy and join in the fun!

Regular Museum Admission Applies; Free for Museum Members!

A special thanks to our sponsors: Mangelsen's, The Baer Foundation and Oriental Trading Company. Media support provided by KMTV 3 News Now