The Little Engine That Could

This new production for our youngest theatergoers brings Watty Piper’s timeless tale of perseverance and positivity to fresh new life for contemporary children!

Screen-centered Watty and stuff-collecting Piper are sisters who aren’t exactly on the same track. But when the train to Springfield is delayed leaving them stranded in the station, the sometimes squabbling siblings must learn to work together—with lots of help from children in the station to find a way to get toys and treats to the children on the other side of the mountain. With its universal themes of finding your own confidence and believing in yourself as well as helping others, you and your little ones will relish this ride on the rails of doing the right thing!

Saturday, Oct. 13 at 9:30 am

Saturday, Oct. 13 at 11:00 am

Sunday, Oct. 14 at 9:30 am

Sunday, Oct. 14 at 11:00 am

Monday, Oct. 15 at 10:00 am ( SOLD OUT)

Saturday, Oct. 20 at 9:30 am

Saturday, Oct. 20 at 11:00 am

Sunday, Oct. 21 at 9:30 am

Sunday, Oct. 21 at 11:00 am

Monday, Oct. 22 at 10:00 am( SOLD OUT)

Saturday, Oct. 27 at 9:30 am

Saturday, Oct. 27 at 11:00 am

Sunday, Oct. 28 at 9:30 am

Sunday, Oct. 28 at 11:00 am

Monday, Oct. 29 at 10:00 am( SOLD OUT)