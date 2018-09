Come celebrate the release of The Natural States new EP "Friends Don't Talk," with some old friends and some new friends

The Natural StatesTwo piece punk bringing the noisehttps://www.facebook.com/thenaturalstates/

HoumaHeavy sludgers coming to melt you with soundhttps://houmanebraska.bandcamp.com/album/irregular

SilversphereSpooky synth douhttps://silversphere.bandcamp.com/

9pm/ $5/ Always 21+