The Nightmare Before Christmas Trivia at The Waiting Room

Midwest Elite Concerts, in conjunction with 1% Productions and PWP Live are bringing to you for the first time ever, The Nightmare Before Christmas trivia! This is for the hardcore enthusiasts and fan extremists. This is a competition so know your stuff!

Boys and ghouls of every age, wouldn't you like to compete in something strange. Come join us and you will be in the town of Halloween!

This holiday season we are getting festive with the likes of Jack and Sally. Get your teams together of 2-6 people. We will gather up all score sheets at the end of each round and tally the score on an excel spreadsheet, and will have floor judges that will aid us in not having to disqualify someone for using electronic devices for cheating purposes. NO CELL PHONES in use during game play.

Prizes from Omaha Steaks, Bath & Body Works, PWP Live, Midwest Elite Concerts & more.

Hosted by Dave Campbell & Chris Metry

This all ages event is free to attend and compete. Doors at 7, Event time at 8