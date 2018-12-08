Set to one of composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s most famous works, it transports audiences to the enchanting Land of Snow and the opulent Kingdom of Sweets in a stunning production with a cast of 130 professional and student dancers and more than 250 beautiful costumes.

Clear storytelling and elegant detail help make this Nutcracker a feast for all ages. Even the youngest ballet-goers will be transfixed as the heroine’s imaginative dreams take her on a fantastic journey. Experienced dance enthusiasts can savor the production’s brilliant classical style, visual splendor, and the sparkling interpretations that American Midwest Ballet’s dancers bring to their roles.

The original production of The Nutcracker premiered at the Maryinsky Theater of St. Petersburg, Russia, in 1892, with choreography by Lev Ivanov and music by Tchaikovsky. The first American full-length production was by the San Francisco Ballet in 1944. The ballet’s magnificent score, distinguished history, and well-known story make The Nutcracker an ideal platform for inspiration, said Erika Overturff, choreographer of the American Midwest Ballet’s production of the holiday classic. “There is no single, definitive version of The Nutcracker,” Overturff said. “Ever since it was created, it has been revised countless times.

Today, ballet companies create their own interpretations, with no two exactly alike. "Part of the enduring appeal of The Nutcracker is that it tells us something important," Overturff said. "It reminds us that imagination is powerful and worth cherishing. Ordinarily a nutcracker might be just a kitchen utensil... but there's something about thisNutcracker that captures a little girl's imagination and leads her on a wonderful journey.”