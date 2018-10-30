You’d get THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Broadway & London’s award-winning smash comedy! Called “A GUT-BUSTING HIT” (The New York Times), this classic murder mystery is chock-full of mishaps and madcap mania.

Welcome to the opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), it’s “TONS OF FUN FOR ALL AGES” (HuffPost) and “COMIC GOLD” (Variety) – sure to bring down the house!

Performances:

Tue Oct 30, 2018 07:30 PM

Wed Oct 31, 2018 07:30 PM

Thu Nov 01, 2018 07:30 PM

Fri Nov 02, 2018 07:30 PM

Sat Nov 03, 2018 02:00 PM

Sat Nov 03, 2018 07:30 PM

Sun Nov 04, 2018 01:00 PM

Sun Nov 04, 2018 06:30 PM