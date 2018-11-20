Few would have predicted that an unknown vocal group of practicing priests would become million-selling recording stars. Fathers Eugene O' Hagan, Martin O' Hagan and David Delargy became an overnight sensation in 2008. One minute they were sitting in confession or meeting with rural parishioners in Northern Ireland, the next they were being flown to St. Peter’s Basilica, to record at The Vatican and collecting gold and platinum discs.

Their 2008 album “The Priests” set a Guinness World Record for “Fastest Selling Classical Debut Album of All Times.” The Priests return to Omaha for a special appearance benefiting CUES Schools and the St. Augustine Indian Mission in Winnebago.