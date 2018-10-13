The Race to Promontory Free Public Lecture

"Double Vision: The Stereographs of Alfred A. Hart," and Daniel Davis, "'My mule enjoyed the joke:' Andrew J. Russell’s Western Adventures," 1868-1869. The speakers will be introduced by Toby Jurovics, Chief Curator and Holland Curator of American Western Art.

October 6, 2018–January 6, 2019"The Race to Promontory: The Transcontinental Railroad and the American West" celebrates the “Meeting of the Rails” at Promontory Summit, Utah, on May 10, 1869, through the photographs and stereographs of Andrew Joseph Russell (1829–1902) and Alfred A. Hart (1816–1908). Organized in partnership with Union Pacific, and drawn entirely from the collection of the Union Pacific Museum in Council Bluffs, Iowa, these images represent the largest collection in the world of original photographs of the construction of the transcontinental railroad, documented from east to west by Russell, working for the Union Pacific Railroad, and west to east by Hart, for the Central Pacific. Highlighting the installation at Joslyn Art Museum will be the three surviving ceremonial railroad spikes that were presented during the festivities at Promontory Summit. Reunited for the first time in 150 years, the Gold Spike, the Silver Spike, and the Arizona Spike were given to railroad officials to celebrate the laying of the last rail and have not been displayed together since that momentous day. (Included in free general Museum admission).

IMAGE: Alfred A. Hart (1816–1908), "Locomotive on Trestle, near American River," 1865, albumen silver stereograph, Courtesy Union Pacific Railroad Museum