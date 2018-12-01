The Regulation's Banger at The B. Bar!

Accompanying The Regulation on this night of auditory nutrition will feature the ferociously talented microphone & boom bap stylings of Omaha's own THIRD EYE MERCHANTS as well as the very talented emcee all the way from Milwaukee, TAIYAMO DENKU.

BUT WAIT, IT DOESN'T STOP THERE. Because also coming through to provide head-banging and foot stomping fanfare is the always fun/never NOT sweet song stylings of one of Omaha's finest, UH OH!

Y'all know what to do. This will be The Regulation's only show over the coming months, as we are just getting underway making our first full length album! Expect a few tricks coming out the bag for this show.

MUSIC WILL START PROMPTLY AT 9. $5 COVER.SEE YOU ALL AT THE B. BAR!

SOME TUNES TO TIDE YOU OVER

The Regulation:

https://open.spotify.com/album/1IyIMRgIKw6QhfFqe0ZQtl?si=SSsLAbDNROS2q0mKEEE25Q

Third Eye Merchants:

https://open.spotify.com/album/5DTPu1qz88hBSIAZX1DRGs?si=dBRSNE13R--QFaDIQ92_3Q

Taiyamo Denku:

https://open.spotify.com/album/4VoE1gVSYhhNf8HhYw5vYl?si=dpRqtK3jSueWcU8YmYdplQ

Uh Oh:https://open.spotify.com/album/1DSsasmnZqXxa866cdJwqY?si=Hm7FD--VRRKVnTXlsD_GpQ