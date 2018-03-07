The State of Juvenile Justice in Nebraska

March 22, 2018 | 7-9 pm

Location: UNO BArBArA WeItz CeC BlDg

Free and open to the public –The first annual Juvenile Justice Forum to honor Kim Culp and her work as the first director of the Douglas County Juvenile Assessment Center. Her work sought to divert young people in trouble from the criminal justice system. Attendees get the opportunity to hear from a panel of key individuals who work in the juvenile justice field:

Disproportionate Minority Contact (DMC), Chris Rodgers, Douglas County Commissioner

Nebraska Juvenile Probration: Accomplishments and challenges, Jeanne Brandner, Deputy, Probation Administrator- Juvenile Services Division

Programs that Work in Nebraska, Anne Hobbs, Ph.D., Director, UNO Juvenile Justice Institute

Juvenile Justice Progress: The past ten years and upcoming legislation, Juliet Summers, JD, Juvenile Justice Policy Coordinator, Voices for Children

Inspector General's Report on Probation, Julie Rogers, Inspector General, Child Welfare & Juvenile Probation"

Toia Phillips - Partnership 4 Kids • tphillips@p4k.org