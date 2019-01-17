The Zealots at Reverb Lounge

The Zealots

Tickets: $10 ADV / $12 DOSOn sale 12/14 at 10am: http://bit.ly/TheZealots

All ages / doors at 7pm

There has been a void in the rock’n’roll world. The industry has seen titans through the years, that have made rock more than just a genre… It’s a lifestyle that has ushered in a tidal wave of legends. A wave with forces so strong it washes clean the damnation of counterfeits and fakes alike. There was a day when giants walked the earth with nothing more than ankles in the deepest parts of these vast waves but have long been forgotten. In the summer of 2014 these waves brought forth new life. Cast onto the bedrock of what seemed to be unfortunate circumstances, founding members Micah Martin and Ryan Housenga had a spark of new hope. The timing was right and a path was shown to them. Shortly after “The Kid” (Adam Housenga) was recruited to complete the trio and start bringing rock’n’roll back to its place of glory at the forefront of the music industry. With melodic choruses from the choirs of heaven, to the filthy riffs from the darkest depths of the muddy Mississippi, they saw a day of reckoning for those lost souls who believed rock’n’roll is dead. After a short while Colton Menke, long time friend and music collaborator, found himself back onto the same muddy banks of the Mississippi and the stars aligned. The Zealots had finally found the missing piece that would take this project to new heights. This rock’n’roll quartet is a force to be reckoned with. A Zealot is a radical individual with uncompromising ideals or beliefs. They have been bringing about revival for the past 4 years all over the country. Now with the people’s attention turned toward rock n roll they realize they have longed for something real. Not just another show or concert but a lifestyle in which they can baptize themselves. The fire of conviction to live this short time on earth with meaning in all aspects of life. The Zealots are here to help any who wish to take up the path of rock’n’roll. So come as you are, leave a new person, and bring the message of rock’n’roll to those you hold dearest. For a day of reckoning is coming and it’s in the wake of The Zealots madness.