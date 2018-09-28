Tragic Jack w/Soul Ghost, Brad Hoshaw

Tragic Jack is an American rock/pop band. Exploring broken relationships, sordid characters, and unfortunate events, Tragic Jack delivers original songs performed with conviction and groove.

"...a predominantly piano-driven sound that combines characteristics of Amsler’s indie rock and Hull’s blues, with straightforward song structures, bouncy piano and guitar progressions and Hull’s emphatic, Jagger-esque vocals." Daily Nebraskan

"Their balanced pop-rock melodies ride through keys, guitar and cello. Hull’s vocals are rich and blues centered, with lyrics full of romance and conviction. " - KZUM 89.3

“...their dynamic range really sets them apart. They’re not a one volume, one type of song/sound type of band.” Eli Mardock, Owner and Talent Buyer at The Royal Grove.

Brad Hoshaw is best known for his genuine performances, tear-jerking stories and his seductive tenor voice. His music can be described as a cross between Neil Young and Jeff Buckley. Brad is currently preparing to enter the studio to record his ninth album.

Brad Hoshaw began writing and performing when he was 16 years old. He has shared the stage with countless National touring acts including Black Francis, Bright Eyes, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gomez, Cursive, Lucero and Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers. Winner of five Omaha Entertainment & Arts Awards, Brad Hoshaw has composed music for National Public Radio as well as independent theater and film.