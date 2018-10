Trunk or Treat at Zen!

A FREE, FUN, FAMILY EVENT!

-RAFFLE/SPECIAL ACTIVITY TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE AND ENTRY TO CREIGHTON JAY'S DANCER'S AND ZENS GIVEAWAY PRICE!-

***ALL PROCEEDS FROM RAFFLE WILL GO TO PURCHASING NEW COATS FOR Completely KIDS COAT DRIVE***

Costumes are strongly encouraged!

Other Activities Include:

- Sweet Magnolias Bake Shop CAKE WALK

-Crafts with The Makery-Pumpkin Painting

-Face Painting

-Bubble Show by A Bubble Company

-Yard Games-Best Trunk Contest

-Creighton Jays Dancers + ZEN's BlueJay Giveaway!!!!

-Hogwarts Themed Party Inside!

-Young Adults and Older Trick or Treat for a Discount!

- Omaha Police Department Display

- Omaha Fire Department Display

Special thanks to: Sweet Magnolias Bake Shop Creighton Jays Dancers, The Union for Contemporary Art Omaha Police Department, Omaha Fire Department, Wax & Lash by Mickala, HEALing Embrace, Oily Littles, Montessori Co-op School, MilkWorks O Children's Square U.S.A.and more!!!!