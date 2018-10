inCOMMON'S Annual Fall Block Party is almost here. Come and have fun. We'll have Kids and Dogs Costume contests, A prize to the best Fall Themed Decorated Trunk, food vendors, Hotel Transylvania 3 movie, and a lot of CANDY. If you want to participate as a volunteer or participate in the Trunk Contest, please email us to info@inCOMMONcd.org.

If you're interested in volunteering, here's a sign-up link! Thank you!

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080e49a9a723aafe3-fall1