Tyler J. Swain's bonjourjem’appllejuilette

OPENING NIGHT 12/15 - 5-9pm | On Exhibit 11/15 thru 1/5

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Artist: Tyler J. Swain (Omadada - nonartworks of Tyler Swain)

Curator: Christopher Vaughn Couse

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

ABOUT THE EXHIBIT:

When I was a child, my father took a position at an elder care facility. For a period of time, maybe it was off and on, he worked in the Alzheimer's ward, with it’s large, locking steel doors. Some days I would visit him at work, and apparently during one such visit I met Juliette. Juliette was a small woman with a poof of grey hair exploding from her head, maybe it was pulled back with a headband or scrunchie. She always wore a purple sweatsuit and carried a spoon. She would obsessively rub the spoon with her thumb while holding it in front of her. Her husband had served in World War II, they had met in France, and he brought her back to Nebraska where they married. At one time, I was told, Juliet spoke several languages, but when we met, she was very child like, and frail, and only spoke in her broken native french. We would play checkers. I don’t remember the games, or the circumstances, but I remember the checkers, and I’ve always remembered the woman, herself, a child trapped inside this small, aged body, obsessively rubbing a spoon, in her purple sweatsuit.

She was kind,

and forgotten,

and my friend.

je suis juilette, j’espere

ABOUT THE ARTIST:

His mixed media artworks and installations are characterized by the use of everyday objects in an atmosphere of consumerist mentality in which recognition plays an important role. Tyler currently lives and works in Omaha.

ABOUT THE CURATOR:

After a year of curating artists to participate during the monthly UNCOMMON live painting events at Cali Commons, the UNCOMMON Gallery marks Christopher's new endeavor into exhibition curation. His first was the group show 'MISSED CONNECTIONS' at Petshop (which is currently nominated for a 13th Annual Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards for 'Best Group Show'; Christopher is also nominated for 'Best Emerging Artist' as well.)