Coat Drive For Heart Ministry Center at The Waiting Room

Coat Drive For Heart Ministry Centerwith David Nance, Clarence Tilton, Stephen Sheehan & Garst

Tickets: $10 or a new or gently used coat at the doorOn sale now: http://bit.ly/HeartMinistryCoatDrive

All ages / doors at 6pm

Dave Nance Band: Omaha, NE musician David Nance is nothing if not prolific. Over the course of the past six years, he has released three full-length albums for labels Grapefruit and Ba Da Bing, a 7-inch, numerous cassettes, CDRs and unlicensed "cover albums" of artists like Lou Reed, The Beatles, Rolling Stones and Doug Sahm. His latest full-length is credited to the "David Nance Group" and features Nance alongside his recent hot-shit live band of fellow Omaha musicians; guitarist Jim Schroeder, bassist Tom May and drummer Kevin Donahue.

Appropriately, the album is called "Peaced and Slightly Pulverized" as the sounds contained therein are alternatingly tender & brusque. Nance has an enviable way of conveying intensity and pathos in his music without necessarily resorting to clicking on a distortion pedal, instead relying on the build-up and tension from the interplay of his bandmates with his cracked, impassioned wail. There's also plenty of fuzz and distortion too, from the anthemic "Poison" with its fuzzed- out guitar riff that leans into a Crazy-Horsian guitar maelstrom and white-hot solo, to "Ham Sandwich"; a blisteringly frantic rant about a lunchtime torment - uncomfortable in its directness. Respite comes with "110 Blues"s languid late- night desert psychedelia, and side one closes with the epic seven and a half minute "Amethyst", expanded & jammed upon from 2017's Richie Records single into an emotional odyssey with Nance & Schroeder strangling their guitars into a twin-guitar, barbed-wire duel. The album's centerpiece is "In Her Kingdom", an emotive ballad that fades into view with a plaintive guitar strum, and over seven minutes ebbs and flows with a rising tide of swelling guitars, it's riffs gilding the melody & adding flecks of gold to Nance's tale of poverty and grace. Alternately, "When I Saw You Last Night" stalks the night like a predator, finally finding its prey two and a half minutes in with a stinging, blood-drenched guitar solo. The album closes with "Prophet's Profit"'s biting commentary on false idolatry that again utilizes the group's not-so-secret weaponry of Nance and Schroeder's six-string simpatico to bring the listener home.

Clarence Tilton: Formed in 2014, and based in Omaha, Nebraska, Clarence Tilton crafts songs and sentiments that push boundaries while paying suitable homage to the greats. Country- rock- blues-folk-- the label that settles out is usually Americana. The group toggles between pedal steel dripping ballads, feverishly picked telecaster driven ditties, and surprisingly loud riff-anchored stomps. A night with CT includes a shit ton of guitars, four uniquely contributing vocalists, and a rhythm section that is equal parts dance and churn.Stephen Sheehan: Stephen is the former lead singer of bands such as Digital Sex, The World, and Between The Leaves. Joining Stephen are members of Ritual Device, Bennie and the Gents and Guerrilla Theater. Stephen will be performing songs from his entire career as well as new material.

Garst: Ambient punk euphoria concentrated into small bursts of musical destruction that touches on psychedelic, shoegaze, and garage rock influence. Garst has been playing steady local shows for the better part of a year and has been consistently delivering high energy performances every time. Their genre of infectious garage pop tunes will surely leave listeners humming the songs for days to follow!