UNCOMMON April

April’s UNCOMMON event will start with a competitive (4ft. x 2ft.) painting session featuring two artists.

We will end the evening with a collaborative (4ft. x 6ft.) painting between the two artists.

DJ Dancin' Hansen will be providing the tunes.

There will be lite snacks & beverages provided.

-------------------------------------------

Most artists usually practice their craft in their own spaces, where an audience is uninvolved. By inviting the community to watch, Cali Commons invites the community to participate and connect with creatives who are helping Omaha to be a colorful and vibrant place for everyone to live in. We hope you can make it!