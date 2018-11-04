UNO Student Recital Series Concert #3: Woodwind Area

The series is designed to enhance community engagement by bringing high quality performances by some of the most talented young artists in the area. This partnership will also provide an opportunity to create a stronger bridge between music and other kinds of arts.

November's recital will feature solo and chamber music performances by UNO woodwind students (flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and saxophones). Repertoire TBA.

Thanks to the generous support of our partners, all performances are free. We look forward to seeing you at one of our concerts!