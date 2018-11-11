USAF Heartland of America Band's Salute to Our Veterans

The program entitled “America’s Heroes: A Salute to our Veterans,” encompasses a variety of musical selections from Broadway & the Big-Band Era through today’s popular artists, celebrating the patriotic spirit of the American people and the countless veterans who have served in all branches of the military.

Tickets are required for this popular concert, even though it is a free event.

Doors open at 1:00 p.m.

Ticket holders seated by 1:45 p.m.

All tickets are null and void 15 minutes prior to the performance. At that time, seats will be available to those without tickets on a first come, first serve basis. For security purposes, items larger than a purse will not be permitted.Learn more about the USAF Heartland of America Band: https://www.music.af.mil/Bands/US-Air-Force-Heartland-of-America-Band/Learn more about our sponsor: http://artscenter.iwcc.edu