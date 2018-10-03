Vampire Trivia at The Waiting Room Lounge

We will cover everything there is to know about Vampires from film, tv, novels, historical folklore etc. Get your teams together of 2-6 people and let's see who the true blood suckers are! We will gather up all score sheets at the end of each round and tally the score on an excel spreadsheet, and will have floor judges that will aid us in not having to disqualify someone for using electronic devices for cheating purposes. NO CELL PHONES in use during game play.

Prizes from Omaha Steaks, Bath & Body Works, PWP Live, Midwest Elite Concerts & more.

Hosted by Dave Campbell & Chris Metry

This all ages event is free to attend and compete. Doors at 7, Event time at 8