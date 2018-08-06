Join Dr. Robert Amyot, President CAE Healthcare for a lecture on how simulation technology is advancing patient safety. Simulation-based training and certification have contributed to make commercial aviation the safest transportation modality. New technological advances are rapidly transforming flight simulation by improving realism and performance assessment, as well as redefining its impact on flying. CAE is transferring these best practices and cutting-edge technologies from aviation safety to patient safety.
The Visionary Series: CAE Healthcare
KANEKO 1111 Jones St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Art, Workshop