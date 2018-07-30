The Visionary Series: UNMC Center for Advanced Surgical Technology

KANEKO 1111 Jones St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102

The use of technology in medical education and research is a new norm in our 21st century. Virtual reality simulation, surgical robotics, and machine learning are the new emerging technologies to advance medicine and clinical practice. Dr. Joseph Ka-Chun Siu & Dr. Dmitry Oleynikov will uncover the impact of virtual reality in medicine and explore the utility of simulation to transform the future of medical education and clinical research.

Place: 1111 Jones St. Omaha NE 68102

Tickets: Free & open to the public

KANEKO 1111 Jones St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102
