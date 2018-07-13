Wagon Balsters / The Broke Loose / Domestica

https://www.facebook.com/events/1881734938557195/
Wagon Blasters Record Release Show! Omaha's tractor punk band Wagon Blasters have put out their 20th 45 on Speed! Nebraska Records
https://wagonblasters.bandcamp.com/
The Broke Loose - Omaha band mixing power pop, punk and Americana. Unapologetic, Midwestern rock, served steaming and peppered with pop hooks.
https://thebrokeloose.bandcamp.com/
Domestica- This loud rock band includes former members of Mercy Rule and is on Speed! Nebraska Records.
https://domestica1.bandcamp.com/
$5.00
always 21+
music starts at 10pm