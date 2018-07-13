Wagon Balsters / The Broke Loose / Domestica

Brothers Lounge Farnam St, Omaha, Nebraska 68131

https://www.facebook.com/events/1881734938557195/

Wagon Blasters Record Release Show! Omaha's tractor punk band Wagon Blasters have put out their 20th 45 on Speed! Nebraska Records

https://wagonblasters.bandcamp.com/

The Broke Loose - Omaha band mixing power pop, punk and Americana. Unapologetic, Midwestern rock, served steaming and peppered with pop hooks.

https://thebrokeloose.bandcamp.com/

Domestica- This loud rock band includes former members of Mercy Rule and is on Speed! Nebraska Records.

https://domestica1.bandcamp.com/

$5.00

always 21+

music starts at 10pm

Brothers Lounge Farnam St, Omaha, Nebraska 68131
Concert, Live Music
