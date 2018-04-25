Western Wednesdays: ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE WEST

In partnership with The Durham Museum!

A film by Sergio Leone, scored by Ennio Morricone, written by Dario Argento and Bernardo Bertolucci and starring Henry Fonda, Jason Robards and Charles Bronson. Any one of those names should be reason enough to see a film but the combined efforts of this team created one of the most iconic westerns ever.

Henry Fonda steps out of his type-casted element as the villain (in a movie where he just happens to be the baddest of the bad guys). Fonda and his piercing blue eyes faces off against Jason Robards as the bandit Cheyenne and a harmonica-playing gunman, Charles Bronson.

"Sergio Leone made a fistful of great films, but none better than 1968's ode to the fading American frontier, ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE WEST. The film, about four lives headed on a collision course in a grimy, ramshackle town of the Western plains, is set against the backdrop of the encroaching railroad, which promises to bring civilization to this unruly, harsh country. And with progress, the coal-devouring locomotives also bring death—death for the American West's unspoiled beauty, death for an uncomplicated rugged individualism, and death to the cowboy, who has no place in the newfangled modern world of corporate villainy and commerce."