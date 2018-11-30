Winter Wonderland at Sycamore Farms is brought to you by the creators of Junkstock! From November 30-December 2 and December 7-9, 2018 Sycamore Farms will fall under a captivating spell and magically transform into a Vintage Winter Wonderland. Adorned in a twinkling array of lights and holiday decorations the century old farmhouse and barns will come alive with the anticipation of the holidays and take your breath away. It is a unique holiday experience for the whole family to enjoy the beauty of the farm both indoors and out.

WHEN: November 30- December 2, 2018 and December 7-9, 2018

Friday: 5-9pm

Saturday: 10am-6pm

Sunday: 10am-5pm

LOCATION: Sycamore Farms 1150 River Road Waterloo, NE 68069

Parking is free at the farm!

❄️Shop from 70 indoor heated vintage vendors, makers, and artisans for the perfect gifts and holiday decor

🎅FREE: Visit with Santa on Santa’s Mountain...complete with a slide just like the classic movie "A Christmas Story”

🎄 FREE: Enjoy the large light display throughout the Farm

⛄ FREE: Watch live ice sculpture carvings

❄️FREE: Bring your family and pets for the perfect holiday photo ops on the festive farm

🎅FREE: Stay warm and cozy at our bonfire lounge

❄️FREE: Hayrack rides around the farm

🎄Eat at the food trucks at Frosty's Food Court and grab a hot cocoa and cider

⛄FREE: Listen to live music, vintage Christmas music, and Christmas caroling

❄️FREE: Kiss under one of many mistletoes around the farm

🎅FREE: Visit the live outdoor nativity scene

🎄$5: Check out the pony and carriage rides

⛄FREE: Make an ornament and decorate cookies in Santa's Workshop and take them home with you

❄️FREE: Watch one of the classic Christmas movies that will be playing in Frosty's Food Court

🎄Bring your family and friends and pick out your fresh cut tree

🎅Pets welcome

One Day Passes are $5 for adults and kids 12 & under are free! Weekend passes are $10!

Visit sycamorefarmsne.com for tickets and more information!