Women's Shop & Stir July Expo at Reverb Lounge

Reverb Lounge Military Ave, Omaha, Nebraska 68104

Women's Shop & Stir July Expo

No Cover / 11am-4pm / all ages 

Current vendors - Jamie's Rockstar Accessories (Paparazzi Accessories) Rockstar Hats By JamieTricia Loves Scentsy Lori Thomas - Usborne Books & More Independent Consultant Love Your Nails with Lori ~ Color Street Independent StylistKaye - Sacred Relief MassageAmanda Jo Pink Zebra Independent consultant Senegence & Lipsense with Claire's Beauty Pursuit Legging Craze with Kirsty EdenNu Skin with Katie EdenDorie Hicks Piskorski with Pampered ChefAnnette Brazeal with ArbonneJessica Bock with Perfectly PoshKaleigh Haire with YouniqueDamsel In Defense by Mary Jo, an Independent Consultant

Reverb Lounge Military Ave, Omaha, Nebraska 68104
