Workshop: Life Drawing: Volume + Lighting

The Union for Contemporary Art 2423 N 24th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68111

Life Drawing Workshops: These workshops are iterative--while you can attend any of the workshops individually, attending all three is encouraged. Please note these workshops will feature a live nude model. For this reason, please arrive on time to reduce door traffic while the model is disrobed.

Non-members: $10

Free for U-CA Co-Op Members

To learn more or purchase a Co-Op membership, stop by The Union or visit u-ca.org/the-co-op

The Union is committed to making the arts accessible: if you are unable to pay membership fee, we offer different sliding-scale option.

Questions contact co-op@u-ca.org

The Union for Contemporary Art 2423 N 24th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68111
