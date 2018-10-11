Workshop: Life Drawing: Volume + Lighting

Life Drawing Workshops: These workshops are iterative--while you can attend any of the workshops individually, attending all three is encouraged. Please note these workshops will feature a live nude model. For this reason, please arrive on time to reduce door traffic while the model is disrobed.

Non-members: $10

Free for U-CA Co-Op Members

To learn more or purchase a Co-Op membership, stop by The Union or visit u-ca.org/the-co-op.

The Union is committed to making the arts accessible: if you are unable to pay membership fee, we offer different sliding-scale option.

Questions contact co-op@u-ca.org