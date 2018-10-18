Workshop: Lightroom Basics

The workshop will look at building a searchable catalog of your photographs, good practices for editing images, and exporting your images back out of Lightroom. Attendees are encouraged to bring a few of their own images.

Instructor: Reagan Davis Pufall

$10 for non-members

Free for U-CA Co-Op Members

The Union is committed to making the arts accessible: if you are unable to pay membership fee, we offer sliding-scale options.

Questions contact co-op@u-ca.org