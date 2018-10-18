Workshop: Monotype (2 part)

Perfect for beginners, this rudimentary printmaking process allows for fine, direct mark making with little to no experience needed.

NOTE: This is a 2-part workshop. Participants must be able to attend both sessions.

Session 1: October 18, 6-8

Session 2: October 25, 6-8

Instructor: Jessica Mills

Non-members: $20

FREE for U-CA Co-Op Members

The Union is committed to making the arts accessible: if you are unable to pay membership fee, we offer different sliding-scale option.

Questions contact co-op@u-ca.org