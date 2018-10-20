Writing Behind Bars:Writers on Creativity & Teaching in Lockdown

Working writers, Jim Reese and Nicholas Bell are using writing to give prisoners an outlet for expression. Through creative writing workshops at local and federal prisons, Reese and Bell are amplifying the voices of inmates and helping them see the written word as a legitimate power, preparing them to effectively re-enter society.

At our October feedback reading and workshop, we will be unpacking their experiences and gaining insight on the power of writing in the prison system. You’ll start the day with readings from both Reese and Bell at 11 AM, break for lunch at noon and reconvene at 1 PM for an interactive writing workshop. The workshop is designed to help you connect with difficult students and/or those convicted of crimes in your classroom. Provided materials will get you started and help answers questions about what to expect when teaching in marginal, non-traditional spaces.

Feedback is an environment for ALL writers, so don’t feel intimidated by experience or skill level. All workshops are an opportunity for individuals to find a place within the writing community - whether a novice or a pro. We value inclusion and believe everyone has a story to tell.

This workshop is part of the Feedback Series, an ongoing series presented by KANEKO and the Nebraska Writers Collective that aims to enliven the conversation about the writing process providing novice and experienced writers an opportunity to collaborate and strengthen their work.