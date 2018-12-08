What goes together better than yoga and cats? Nothing.

Felius Cat Cafe & Omaha Wags to Riches Rescue are hosting the first 'Yoga and Kittens' event on Saturday Dec. 8! There will be free roaming kittens to help you perfect your yoga poses. All proceeds go toward the Felius Cat Cafe and Omaha Wags to Riches non-profits.

There are two time slots available from 8-9 a.m. and one from 10-11 a.m. Both classes will be instructed by the amazing Julia Falkenberg! She offers a traditional approach to yoga with focus on gentle movement. Each class will end in a 20 minute guided relaxation practice.

TICKETS:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yoga-kittens-tickets-53228845911

Note: Yoga and Kittens will take place in the old Wag location on the corner of 24th and Harney. Coffee and tea will be available for purchase on site.