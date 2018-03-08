Young, Gifted & Black - Teen 'N' Theater at the Rose Theater

The Rose Teens ‘N’ Theater program will present Young, Gifted & Black on Thursday, March 8 at 7 pm, Saturday, March 10 at 7 pm and Sunday, March 11 at 7 pm on The Rose Theater’s Hitchcock Stage.

This is the third year that Young, Gifted & Black will be a completely devised show where each participant has a say in the topics. The actors hope that they will be able to convey their thoughts and emotions on real world subjects that are currently taking place not only in Omaha, but in the entire world.

This year, actors will focus on their reactions to the media, the politicians, and society when it comes to discussing race. By combining their unique experiences and opinions with elements of devised theater, poetry, playwriting, song, dance, and improvisation, they will work together to create a never-before-seen show. We are excited to present another opportunity for young people to collaborate and share with Teens 'N' Theater audiences.

“We gave them the concept of researching current events and society as a whole, in hopes that they could incite change,” said director Tyrone Beasley. Beasley, along with Camille Metoyer Moten and Lanette Moore, lead the production. Their goal was to give the actors as much freedom in expressing themselves as they could. “Our main focus is to get them to step outside of themselves and their world and step into another. We thought it important for the teens to feel a new experience,” said Moten, who is directing her third year of Young, Gifted & Blackas a devised piece. The cast of Young, Gifted & Black includes Diondra Butler, Aimee Correa, Taurus Dismuke, McKinley Jackson, Micah Moten, Nishea Pierce-Grant, Lanaija Woodfolk and Somer Young. Schools represented include: Omaha Central High School, Papillion - La Vista South High School, Burke High School, Roncalli Catholic High School and Omaha North High School. Young, Gifted & Black will be presented in The Rose Theater’s Hitchcock Theater on Thursday, March 8 at 7 pm, Saturday, March 10 at 7 pm and Sunday, March 11 at 7 pm. Teens will be admitted for free at the Thursday night performance. Tickets are $6 each and available at The Rose Box Office, (402) 345-4849, or at the door the day of the show. Young, Gifted & Black is sponsored by Burlington Capital Foundation, Mammel Family Foundation, the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. Teens ‘N’ Theater is open to middle and high school students who have not yet graduated. There is no cost to participate and the program is open to all interested students. This program provides teens, ages 13 to 18, opportunities to roll up their sleeves and get active in world of theater. The Rose produces six teens-only shows each season, where teen participants are given opportunities to act, direct, write, design and stage manage. Students perform fresh, thought-provoking work at The Rose’s Hitchcock Theater. For more information about Teens ‘N’ Theater, visit www.rosetheater.org/education/teens.