Your Smith (fka Caroline Smith) with BAUM at Reverb Lounge

Your Smith (fka Caroline Smith)

with BAUM

Tickets: $10 ADV / $12 DOS

On sale 7/27 at 10am: http://bit.ly/YourSmith

All ages / Doors at 7pm

Minneapolis native Your Smith (aka Caroline Smith), relocated to Los Angeles after signing to Pulse Recording (DRAM, Miike Snow, Gallant, et. al). Inspired by the history of Laurel Canyon and moving through a city that’s been immortalized in music throughout the ages, Smith concocted her own sound, bringing together the funk / R&B “Minneapolis Sound” of her roots and the classic songwriting of the LA folk heroes. Your Smith is currently wrapping up her debut EP, produced by Tommy English (BØRNS), Stint (Gallant, Aluna George, NAO), and Nicky Davey (Internet, Syd The Kid), arriving on Neon Gold Records (HAIM, Christine & The Queens, et. al) this spring. She also recently appeared as a featured artist on alt rapper Rejjie Snow’s debut.