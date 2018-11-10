Zach Willard's 'The Things You’re Seeing Aren’t Real'

The first UNCOMMON Gallery installation

OPENING NIGHT 11/10 - 5-9pm | On Exhibit 11/10 thru 11/30

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Artist: Zach Willard (ZWIAN)

Curator: Christopher Vaughn Couse

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

ABOUT ZWIAN:

Zach Willard is a nerd and Omahan artist who makes digital, glitch, and video art.

https://zachwisanerd.com/

ABOUT THE EXHIBIT:

Hundreds of 4x6 heat-print labels are used to make large pieces by ZWIAN for this installation. In addition there will be a unique projection and television art that you won't want to miss!

ABOUT THE CURATOR:

After a year of curating artists to participate during the monthly UNCOMMON live painting events at Cali Commons, this exhibit marks Christopher's second endeavor into exhibition curation. His first was the group show 'MISSED CONNECTIONS' at Petshop (which is currently nominated for a 13th Annual Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards for 'Best Group Show').