We are hosting another fun, family event at Zen:
✨❄️ Join us for Zen’s Winter Wonderland! ❄️✨✨❄️Saturday, December 22 : 8am—5pm! ❄️✨
- Free Horse and Carriage Rides (1-3pm)- Crafts + Activities- Hot Chocolate Bar- Cookie Decorating- Drink Specials- Discounted Retail
AND, We are also gathering donations for the Stephen’s Center in exchange for 1/2 off one Food or Drink item!
**Most needed items are socks, hygiene products, hats and gloves!
We are located on 25th + Farnam and have free parking right out front!
Can’t wait to celebrate with you! ☃️