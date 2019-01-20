Zeus Rebel Waters Blonde Sheep Tour at Reverb Lounge

Zeus Rebel Waters Blonde Sheep Tour

with Big Mista, J.Longoria, Bacon Da SmallTown General, Satterfield,

OLOGY Da Lonewolf, Loyaltyy, & King Persian

Tickets: $10

On sale now: http://bit.ly/ZeusRebelWaters

All ages / Doors at 8pm

⭐️Legendary St. Louis artist Zeus rebel waters aka Rukapuff announces his Blonde Sheep 🐑 Tour coming to the Reverb Lounge in Omaha Nebraska Sunday January 20th.

Zeus, who was formally known as Rukapuff, was signed to legendary west coast rapper Mack 10's Hoo Bangin Records. In 2007 they released “Like This” featuring the late Nate Dogg. In 2011 Zeus (Formally known as Rukapuff) released his hit single “Turkey Hamm” which landed him nationwide radio play. Zeus tours consistently and plays at about 200 shows per year. Zeus has toured with many multi platinum artists like Wiz Khalifa, George Clinton, Chingy, Nelly and the St. Lunatics, Krizz Kaliko, and more.

Zeus stayed consistent releasing banger after banger like his hit single "2 dollars" which also received tons of radio love nationwide.

Zeus is a single father of 4 daughters which he raises on his own and also has a music program for kids in St. Louis called the Im A Starr Program. A percentage of proceeds from the tour will support the foundation.